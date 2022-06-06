PlayStation 5 reaches 20 million sold units

HQ

PlayStation 5 has reached a pretty impressive milestone, as GamesIndustry.biz now reports that Sony has managed to sell 20 million units after 18 months and 22 days on the market. According to the analyst Daniel Ahmad, this is somewhat slower than PlayStation 4, which reached the same milestone after 15 months and 14 days, but did not suffer from neither a pandemic or a Russian war.

It is still very fast and a mighty impressive result from Sony, who says they will try to make it easier to purchase a unit this year. Veronica Rogers, Head of Global Sales and Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explains:

"To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one."