At first glance, you might think that this is a development unit that has found its way onto Yahoo Auctions in Japan, but not so. This is something even more unusual, namely one of the early prototypes which was sent out to a handful of developers before the console was launched. The auction, which was a short one (presumably so as not to risk Sony's wrath), still managed to attract a lot of bids and ended at around $5500.

Would you like to own one of these prototypes?