PlayStation 5 Pro to launch this November

The PlayStation 5 Pro unveiling broadcast hosted by the legendary Mark Cerny just concluded and revealed that Sony's more powerful iteration of its current gaming console will be launching as soon as this November.

Many suspected that we'd be getting the system before the end of the year, but the big question was surrounding how expensive it would be at debut. It turns out, the answer to that question is very expensive.

The PS5 Pro will set you back a whopping £699/$699/€799 when it arrives on November 7. Why would you want to put that much cash forward for a games console? Because, as Cerny puts it, it includes the "big three", three hardware pillars that enable better performance, better Ray-Tracing, and advanced AI capabilities, which combine to make the "most powerful console we've ever built and a worthy addition to the PS5 family" and a device that is regarded as "close to doubling the power of PlayStation 5." Read more about the "big three" over here.

Essentially, if you have no problem with playing lower fidelity games at 60FPS or higher fidelity games at 30FPS, this console won't be the one for you. If you're desperate to play all games at 60FPS with Ray-Tracing enabled and more detailed graphics, then the PS5 Pro won't be one to miss when it debuts in a couple of months time.