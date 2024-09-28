PlayStation 5 Pro being sold at exorbitant prices on eBay

HQ

Are you interested in a PlayStation 5 Pro? Especially the special anniversary edition? Then you'd better be prepared to open your wallet, as the now completely sold-out console is being listed by opportunists on eBay for exorbitant prices

As expected, the console became a prime target for scalpers, who quickly snatched up as many units as possible. It's a disappointing situation for the fans who were genuinely hoping to own a copy of the retro-inspired console.

Whether scalpers will actually succeed in selling the console at these exorbitant prices is another matter, but we sincerely hope that people come to their senses and don't spend these ridiculous amounts.

Are you interested in the retro version of the PlayStation 5 Pro? Or did you even manage to book a copy this morning before they sold out?