PlayStation 5 now up to 41.7 million sold units

Nearly two million more devices have been shifted since the recent 40 million announcement.

It was only relatively recently that Sony announced that over 40 million PlayStation 5 units have been sold, and now that the latest financial results report has been dropped, we have even more clarification on this front.

Sony states that 41.7 million PS5s have been shifted as of the end of June 2023, and that this figure includes the data gathered from the first quarter of this fiscal year.

As part of the financial report, Sony even announces that PlayStation Plus is raking in the cash, and has generated £685 million in this first quarter. As for the exact subscribers, Sony hasn't actually shared recent information on this front.

Looking at software, Sony states that it has sold 56.6 million games in the past three months on both PS4 and PS5 and that this is up almost 10 million over Q1 of the last fiscal year.

