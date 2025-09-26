PlayStation 5 is the most lucrative console Sony has ever put out

HQ

The PlayStation 5 has made Sony more money than any of the console's predecessors. Despite not selling as many units as the legendary PlayStation 2 or the extremely popular PlayStation 4, Sony's latest hardware piece has eclipsed them all.

That's according to Hideaki Nishino, who at Tokyo Game Show (via TheGamer) revealed the stats for how much money each PlayStation generation has earned. The original PlayStation netted Sony $24 billion, the PS2 achieved $44 billion, the PS3 got $71 billion, PlayStation 4 smashed it out of the park with $107 billion, and then PlayStation 5 beat them all with $136 billion. It's worth noting that the average exchange rate was calculated as part of the equation making up these figures.

These numbers contain projections for the current fiscal year, which might not go entirely to plan, but the figures show that perhaps console sales aren't everything nowadays. Sony makes a lot of money through subscriptions, and is putting more effort into making PS Plus a better bargain for consumers, somewhat akin to Game Pass.