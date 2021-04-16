Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling console in the US ever

The company that measures US gaming sales, NPD has revealed the information.

The company that measures US gaming sales is called NPD, and they have access to concrete figures both for physical and also digital to a large extent. This also includes consoles.

Now their chief executive Mat Piscatella is revealing that the PlayStation 5 set a impressive record in the US by being the fastest-selling console ever in the first five months, and so we're talking numbers (and thus even in terms of dollars spent). It is of course very impressive and also explains why it is so difficult to get hold of them, they simply run out faster than Sony can make them.

Have you got a PlayStation 5 yet?

