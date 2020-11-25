PlayStation 5 is Sony's biggest console launch ever

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has revealed that PlayStation 5 is their biggest console launch ever. Revealed in a tweet, the console has overtaken the PS4 as their largest (both statistically and physically in size) console launch, setting it right on track to beat the PS4's record of 7.6 million consoles within the first year on the market.

No official sales data has been revealed as of yet, but the tweet does state that the PS5 has exceeded its predecessor. It also mentions that Sony understands demand has been high, and that more consoles are on their way, and should be in retailers by the end of the year.

Either way you look at it, a congratulations are in order for another record-breaking launch from Sony PlayStation.