PlayStation 5 is physically the biggest major console ever

You're watching Advertisements

For decades, the trend has been that all consumer electronics are becoming smaller, flatter, and lighter to be more convenient to use. That's why many people were surprised when Xbox Series X was announced, as it's a pretty big guy (15,1 cm × 15,1 cm × 30,1 cm), and some were worried about where to put it in their living room. Today, Sony has released the measurements for PlayStation 5 (26 cm x 10,4 cm x 39 cm) as well, and The Verge has made some fairly interesting finds by using CompareSizes.com.

By simply entering all the size data, you can get graphics that let you compare different objects. The Verge entered data for PlayStation 5, the Digital Edition, and Xbox Series S and X. We did exactly this and added the result below. The red is the standard PlayStation 5, the green is the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the blue is Xbox Series X and finally Xbox Series S as yellow.

As The Verge notes, this makes PlayStation 5 the biggest major console of all time. And we might just add that these measurements are, according to Sony, excluding "largest projection" and also "excludes Base". Basically, if your TV bench is short of space - it might be an idea to prepare now to be ready for launch.

PlayStation 5 is being released November 12 in North America and Japan (and selected other countries), and here in Europe, it is time on November 19.