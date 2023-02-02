PlayStation 5 is finally getting Discord voice-chat, VRR for 1440p and more

HQ

It's been a year and a couple of days since Discord was integrated on PS4 and PS5 and six months since Xbox got some Discord features as well, so PlayStation owners have definitely been waiting a while for the promised voice-chat function. Fortunately, the rumours about it being close seem to be true.

A new post on the PlayStation blog reveals a new system software beta is launching today, and that the highlights in this are Discord voice-chat and variable refresh rate support for 1440p. The update also adds new filters for gamelists, the option to manually upload captures to the PlayStation App, makes it far easier to access your PS4 saves on PS5 and a handful of other things.

These betas have varied quite a bit in length through the years, but the rumours of the final version becoming available for everyone in March sounds more than likely.