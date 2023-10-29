PlayStation 5 is drawing close to 25 million units sold in 2023

HQ

There is no doubt whatsoever that the PlayStation 5 has been a great success for Sony and this is despite the fact that the console has sometimes been unreasonably difficult to get hold of. As we previously reported, the PlayStation 5 is no longer in short supply worldwide, so if you haven't managed to get one yet, now might be the time to buy one.

Sony, which has aimed to sell 25 million units in fiscal year 2023, may now achieve this thanks to the fact that the console is well stocked. Of course, its expected that Sony will sell a lot of consoles during the upcoming holidays. Incredibly, it will be the first time that supply will be able to meet the demand for the console ahead of the holiday shopping season. The recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will certainly also help to make the sales figures pleasant for Sony.

Have you got a PlayStation 5 yet?