PlayStation 5 has sold more than 50 million units

The PlayStation 5 broke records when it launched back in November 2020, but the pandemic made it lose quite a bit of traction and start falling behind PS4's sales. Then, around a year ago, Sony proclaimed it would be much easier to get a PS5 moving forward. This was proven true shortly after, as the console soared to 40 million units sold by July and was on track to reach Sony's lofty goal of selling 25 million consoles from the 1st of April this year through the 31st of March 2024. Turns out, they might go past that goal.

Sony reveals that more than 50 million PlayStation 5 consoles have been sold now. That means approximately 10 million have been sold through to consumers in less than six month.

One of the main reasons for this is that the PS5 had the best November ever for any PlayStation console, so it'll be interesting to see if some last minute Christmas shopping and the launch of games like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, The Last of Us: Part II Remastered, Helldivers II, Tekken 8 and more will bring it to 55 million before the fiscal year ends on the 1st of April.