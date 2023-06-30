Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation 5 has sold almost twice as much as Xbox Series

Microsoft has shared sales figures for the first time in eight years, so we also know how many Xbox Ones are out there.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hearing how well a console is doing in terms of sales is interesting, so it was disappointing when Microsoft stopped sharing numbers after PlayStation 4 crushed Xbox One in 2015. This has left us analysing reports from third-party publishers and speculating about how Xbox One did and Xbox Series is doing. That's no longer necessary.

In today's Best International Games (BIG) Festival in Brazil, Microsoft announced Xbox Series has sold more than 21 million units. This means it's a bit more than half as many as PlayStation 5. That's not all though.

The presentation also revealed that the Xbox One and Xbox Series combined have sold more than 78 million units, which means we finally know there are approximately 58 million Xbox Ones out there. That's a less than half of the last PlayStation 4 figures we got (117.2 million on the 1st of April 2022).

Still, it's nice to hear Xbox Series continues to do well even if it also explains why Microsoft has put a much bigger focus on streaming and Game Pass, while reiterating PlayStation has already "won the console race".

PlayStation 5 has sold almost twice as much as Xbox Series


Loading next content