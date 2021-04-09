PlayStation 5 has outsold Dreamcast and Wii U in the UK

You're watching Advertisements

The very unfortunate Dreamcast, PS Vita and Wii U didn't sell as planned despite the former two being really great systems. Despite this, it must be considered really impressive that PlayStation 5 has now sold better in the UK than any of these three failed formats, something it only needed less than five months to accomplish

This is revealed by Games Industry, who also writes that PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in UK last month, followed by Xbox Series S/X coming in second and Switch in a third place. This does not mean doom and gloom for the Switch, however, as it still actually managed to increase the sales compared to March 2020.