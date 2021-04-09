LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Star Wars: Republic Commando
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Say No! More
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation 5 has outsold Dreamcast and Wii U in the UK

The console was also the best-selling machine in the UK last month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The very unfortunate Dreamcast, PS Vita and Wii U didn't sell as planned despite the former two being really great systems. Despite this, it must be considered really impressive that PlayStation 5 has now sold better in the UK than any of these three failed formats, something it only needed less than five months to accomplish

This is revealed by Games Industry, who also writes that PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in UK last month, followed by Xbox Series S/X coming in second and Switch in a third place. This does not mean doom and gloom for the Switch, however, as it still actually managed to increase the sales compared to March 2020.

PlayStation 5 has outsold Dreamcast and Wii U in the UK


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy