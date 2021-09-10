PlayStation 5 has now sold over a million units in Japan

HQ

Even though Japanese gamers don't buy consoles as they used to, there's still clearly an audience. Microsoft has said on several occasions that Japan is their fastest growing market for Xbox and Series S/X is actually doing way better than Xbox One.

And PlayStation 5 is doing even better. According to the latest Famitsu numbers, it has now sold more than one million units, and it actually needed less time than PlayStation 4 to reach this milestone. 847,421 of these sold PlayStation 5 units is the standard model, with 165,235 units being the Digital Edition.

Thanks Gematsu