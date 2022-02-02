PlayStation 5 has now sold 17.3 million units

HQ

During the night, Sony delivered their report for Q3 fiscal year 2021 (October - December 2021), and had plenty of interesting things to share. It turns out they shipped 3.9 million PlayStation 5 units during this period, which now puts the console at 17.3 million lifetime sales.

PlayStation 4 also increased, although more modestly, with 200,000 units shipped, and lifetime sales totalling 116.8 million units. This is lower than same quarter 2020 - down by 0.6 million for PlayStation 5 and 1.2 million for PlayStation 4 - for which the pandemic (shortage of semi-conductors) and age of PlayStation 4 can largely be blamed. As a comparison, PlayStation 4 had sold 20.2 million units at the same time, so PlayStation 5 is somewhat behind it's older sibling. This is because of supply issues rather than demand though.

Unfortunately, the supply constraints will continue to be an issue and Sony says they are now revising the expected sales of the consoles down:

"Sales are expected to be lower than the October forecast due to an expected decrease in Playstation 5 hardware unit sales, primarily due to shortages in the supply of components, especially semiconductors"

Sony also revealed that 62% of the sales are now digital downloads, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions are up by 600,000 to a total of 48 million.