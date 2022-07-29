PlayStation 5 has now shipped 21.7 million units

HQ

Earlier this week, Microsoft delivered their quarterly report for April - June, which was a little bit of a mixed bag with total revenue and net income being bigger than ever, while Windows and Xbox sales declined compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Now Sony has delivered their quarterly report for the same period, and they are also presenting mixed results. They have now sold (shipped) a total of 21.7 million units after selling 2.4 million from April - June. This is up from 2.3 million units for the same quarter last year. But as pointed out by the analyst DomsPlaying on Twitter, this means PlayStation 5 are currently selling at a considerably slower rate than PlayStation 4 which reached 25.4 million in the same time frame after it was released back in 2013. This is of course likely related to the shortages that plagues everything in the tech business right now, but still means it's falling behind.

Sony's PlayStation business unit sales also declined by 2%, and the operating profit dropped 37%. Monthly active users declined from 105 million users to 102 million users, and game sales also fell (39% for first party).

As of this quarter, the reporting from Sony on PlayStation 4 sales has also stopped. That means the console will officially end at 117 million sold units. This makes it the second best sold console of all time (handhelds not included) after PlayStation 2, although Switch is expected to beat it this year, pushing it down to number three.

