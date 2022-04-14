PlayStation 5 has got a new system update

Dansk
Sony has released a new system update for PlayStation 5, but unfortunately, this is not one of the sexy ones. According to the description, it does the usual: "This system software update improves system performance"
So far, we haven't really noted any differences, but please tell us in the comment section if you see anything different. At least you now know what might face you next time you are playing PlayStation 5.