PlayStation 5 generation criticised as the worst in Sony's history

HQ

Has this generation of PlayStation been a disappointment? That was the question asked by users at NeoGAF, one of the world's largest gaming forums, which in a recent poll named the PlayStation 5 generation the worst in Sony's history with over 69% of the vote. This is despite several significant previous blunders such as PlayStation 3, which has long been considered the company's most problematic.

So why is this particular generation so bad? According to fans, the dissatisfaction is mainly due to the lack of new games and Sony's insistent focus on remasters and live service, the latter of which, as we know, has been an unmitigated disaster for Sony. Furthermore, the recently launched Pro model is also attributed as another contributing factor. Criticised, not least for its high price, but also the fact that it comes without a disc player and stand.

Instead, the forumites argue that Sony should have prioritised its game library and strengthened it with more internally developed titles rather than developing more powerful hardware, which very few seem to have been interested in.

What do you think of this generation of PlayStation? Do you agree with the criticisms made?