PlayStation 5 faceplates are not compatible with PS5 Pro

If you've bought some fancy faceplates for your PlayStation 5 Slim, which you're also planning to use for your PlayStation 5 Pro when it launches on November 7, we have some unfortunate news. Despite being the same size, they don't fit.

A Reddit user who calls himself Zrorro writes that he has been given the opportunity to try this, but that it is not possible:

"I had some Cobalt blue plates so I decided to try them out on the Pro and I can confirm the bottom plates match the Slim. However the top plates do not match because while they're physically the same size, the teeth that connect to the system are [in] slightly different places. So you can't connect the top part.

I'm only telling you all this, so y'all know and don't bother ordering plates for the Slim to use on the Pro."

IGN contacted Sony for a confirmation, and got the answer that "PS5 console covers are not compatible with PS5 Pro". Sony does also confirm that there will be dedicated PlayStation 5 Pro faceplates in the future, but due to the cost of the console (€799/£699.99) we suspect it's not an accessory that will fly off the shelves immediately.