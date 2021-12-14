PlayStation 5 coloured console covers coming in 2022

HQ

Sony has revealed that it is expanding its line of colourised accessories for the PlayStation 5 console and the DualSense controller, accessories which will allow owners to change the cover panels on either side of the system and get uniquely coloured controllers to match.

There will be five coloured panels available, three of which are brand new colours, including Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. The two other colours are Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, both of which were previously available as DualSense controller colour variants.

The PlayStation Blog that revealed the accessories also noted that the new DualSense controllers will be available starting from January 21, 2022 in the UK from the PlayStation Direct Store and at participating retailers, and that the exact launch dates will vary depending on where you are.

As for the console covers, we're told that the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black console covers will also be coming in early January, and that the rest of the colours will be landing in the first half of 2022. In terms of how the console covers fit onto your device, the blog states, "simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place."

Check out a look at all the new accessories below.

