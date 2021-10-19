PlayStation 5 breaks 33 month streak for Switch as best selling console in the US

HQ

It's no secret that Switch has been a huge success story for Nintendo and has set several new world records sales wise ever since it was launched back in 2017. But in September, there was a new gun in town, as the PlayStation 5 managed to be the best selling console in the US both counted in dollars and units.

This was revealed by the NPD (tracks US video game sales) analyst Mat Piscatella on Twitter, who also says it was the first time in 33 months this happened, although Switch is still leading in units for the whole year:

<em>"Playstation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars. Playstation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units. September 2021 snaps the remarkable 33 consecutive month streak that Nintendo Switch was the market's leading platform in hardware unit sales. November 2018 was the last month a platform other than Nintendo Switch led the market in unit sales (Playstation 4)."