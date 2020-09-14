Cookies

PlayStation 5 box contents potentially leaked

A Hong Kong retailer might have revealed what's inside.

As we continue to wait for an official release date and prices for both PlayStation 5 editions, rumors and leaks multiply all over the internet. One of them, from a Hong Kong store (via Daniel Ahmad), reveals the supposed contents included in the PlayStation 5 box, and these are identical for both the regular and digital editions.


  • PlayStation 5 (Model CFI-1015A) or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Model CFI-1015B)

  • Wireless controller DualSense

  • Vertical stand

  • 825 GB SSD

  • HDMI Cable

  • AC power cord

  • USB cable

  • Instruction Manual

  • Astro's Playroom (Pre-installed game. console may need to be updated to the latest system software version. Internet connection required.)

Astro's Playroom is composed of several mini-games, the purpose of which is to demonstrate the new capabilities of the console and the DualSense controller. It is also worth remembering that this information is not official, so it might change before release.

