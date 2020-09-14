PlayStation 5 box contents potentially leaked

You're watching Advertisements

As we continue to wait for an official release date and prices for both PlayStation 5 editions, rumors and leaks multiply all over the internet. One of them, from a Hong Kong store (via Daniel Ahmad), reveals the supposed contents included in the PlayStation 5 box, and these are identical for both the regular and digital editions.



PlayStation 5 (Model CFI-1015A) or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Model CFI-1015B)



Wireless controller DualSense



Vertical stand



825 GB SSD



HDMI Cable



AC power cord



USB cable



Instruction Manual



Astro's Playroom (Pre-installed game. console may need to be updated to the latest system software version. Internet connection required.)



Astro's Playroom is composed of several mini-games, the purpose of which is to demonstrate the new capabilities of the console and the DualSense controller. It is also worth remembering that this information is not official, so it might change before release.