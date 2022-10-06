Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      PlayStation 5 appears to be "jailbroken"

      The implications of the jailbreak have yet to be determined.

      A "jailbreak" usually means that savvy consumers have found a way behind the user interface of consumer electronics, and this often paves the way for the use of pirated software, among other things. The PlayStation 5 has been out for two years, and now it appears to have been jailbroken.

      Modder Lance McDonald makes the announcement via Twitter. McDonald has previously made a name for himself by releasing a proprietary update for Bloodborne that forced the game to run at 60 frames per second, so this is one tech-savvy individual we're dealing with.

      The implications of this are still uncertain, and many have been warned that this approach doesn't always work.

