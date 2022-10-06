PlayStation 5 appears to be "jailbroken"

HQ

A "jailbreak" usually means that savvy consumers have found a way behind the user interface of consumer electronics, and this often paves the way for the use of pirated software, among other things. The PlayStation 5 has been out for two years, and now it appears to have been jailbroken.

Modder Lance McDonald makes the announcement via Twitter. McDonald has previously made a name for himself by releasing a proprietary update for Bloodborne that forced the game to run at 60 frames per second, so this is one tech-savvy individual we're dealing with.

The implications of this are still uncertain, and many have been warned that this approach doesn't always work.