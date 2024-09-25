PlayStation 5 and its DualSense will look shinier than ever with the new Chroma Collection

HQ

During the recent State of Play, Sony announced a new line of Cover Plates and a DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 line-up. There will be three new colours for PS5, officially named Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal.

Chroma Pearl is white with traces of pink. Chroma Indigo shifts between blue and purple, and Chroma Teal between several shades of green.

As it is the case for every PS5 cover plate, each will be sold separately for $64.99 / €64.99, and will be easily replaceable. For the time being, they will only be available for PS5 Slim, not for PS5 Pro.

The DualSense Controller, however, will be ready to use on any PS5 model, and will launch for £69.99 / €79.99.

Pre-orders will begin on October 3 on direct.playstation.com, and Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo will be released on November 7, 2024. The Chroma Teal line of Cover Plates and DualSense will launch on January 23, 2025.

These colours and its shiny surfaces will look incredible on your living room. Let's just hope they don't get too dirty after a while!