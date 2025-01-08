PlayStation 5 accessories go dark next month with Midnight Black collection

HQ

While you can customise your PlayStation 5 and many of its accessories in a bunch of interesting ways through third-party products, there are ways to get official gear and items from Sony itself. However, Sony has often been quite late to the party with launching new accessories and coloured products for its PS5 range, which is why it feels like a very long-time coming that many of the supporting hardware are finally getting proper Midnight Black options.

Following up to the Midnight Black range that was available for the regular DualSense controller and the PS5's console covers too, very soon you will be able to get blacked out versions of the DualSense Edge pro controller, the Pulse Elite headphones, Pulse Explore earbuds, and the PlayStation Portal too.

This expanded Midnight Black collection will be debuting from February 20 and as for the pricing of each device, PlayStation has confirmed the following:



DualSense Edge - £199.99/€219.99



Pulse Elite - £129.99/€149.99



Pulse Explore - £199.99/€219.99



PlayStation Portal - £199.99/€219.99



Will you be blacking out your PS5 accessory range this February?