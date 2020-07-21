PlayStation 4 won't be forgotten following the PS5 launch

You're watching Advertisements

Sony just launched Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation 4, and a lot of people have thought of this as the last major first-party title for the console. But this isn't necessarily true, according to Sony. When Geoff Keighley interviewed the PlayStation marketing boss Eric Lempel last week, he had this to say about PlayStation 4:

"PS4 is a big part of everything we do and will continue to be a big part of everything we do. There's a lot more to come for PS4. I think we're seeing some of the greatest titles of this generation release in recent weeks, but that will continue. PS5 is the next generation product, but we've got a lot to come for people on PS4. There's still a ton of life in that product."

If this means we can expect cross-gen games, exclusive PlayStation 4 titles or something else, remains to be seen, but at least this is good news for those who have the console.

