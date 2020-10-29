English
PlayStation 4 has now sold 113.8 million units

The report detailing the unit figures also showed digital downloads to account for 59% of sales.

In their latest quarterly report, Sony has revealed that 1.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold during the period of July-September (down from 2.8 million last year for the same quarter). This puts the total PlayStation 4 shipments at 113.8 million units.

Sony also revealed that the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now at 45.9 million. They also reveal that digital downloads are now at 59%, which means physical games are no longer the standard.

