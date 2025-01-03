PlayStation 2 still has the fastest boot-up time of any Sony console

HQ

The PlayStation 5 Pro was launched in the autumn, bringing the total number of PlayStation consoles to seven (if you count the Pro models). But when you're in the mood to play, which of them has the shortest time from pressing the power to being up and running?

This is now answered on Threads in a video comparing six models (PlayStation 5 Pro is missing), and surprisingly, it turns out that it's not the blazing-fast SSD-loaded PlayStation 5 that's the quickest - but the tried and true PlayStation 2.

Check out the video below for some enjoyable PlayStation nostalgia. Which Sony console is your favourite?