Playseat has announced a new F1 cockpit

The amount of different types of sim-racing rigs for the Formula 1 enthusiast that are currently on the market is extensive and now the Dutch Playseat has just shown off another model, their most expensive ever. €2,499 (including taxes but excluding shipping) is the cost of the cockpit, which is apparently very lavish and stable.

As per the official press release:

"In partnership with F1®, we are developing and offering a series of officially licensed F1®

products, from versatile and accessible seats to high-end professional simulators.

Much like when F1® drivers immerse themselves in cutting-edge technology and finely

tuned equipment, we will ensure that pro racers and gamers can replicate that

professional feel in the training facility or at home, providing players with a best-in-class virtual experience.

The first product available in this series, The Playseat® Formula Intelligence - F1® Edition not only provides unprecedented stability and adjustability but also replicates the authentic sensations of being in a Formula 1® racing cockpit. The patented Playseat® Forcelock™ Technology ensures a secure and stable connection. What sets this apart even further is the ability to make quick and effortless adjustments, providing gamers with ease and precision in fine-tuning their racing position. This feature is designed to cater to gamers of all ages and sizes, making it convenient for players of varying heights and ages to enjoy a customized and comfortable gaming setup."