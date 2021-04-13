LIVE

Playpulse ONE, an exercise bike and games console hybrid is launching Q4 2021

It's planned to ship with four games made with Unity 3D.

Whilst we do love playing videogames here at Gamereactor, we have to admit that they don't make for the most active pastime. Playpulse's latest product, however, looks to change this, as it is a exercise bike and video game console hybrid. The Playpulse ONE is planned to launch in Q4 2021 and it will cost $1999 ($1199 for limited pre-order).

The product is planned to ship with four games at launch and these are made with Unity 3D. There seems to be a varied selection of genres here as there's a MOBA (Pedaltanks), a roguelike runner (Helios), an online racing game (Heat Street), and a bumper cars game set in space (Bumper cars). It has been revealed too that this line-up will expand in future, and a software developer kit will soon be released allowing third-party developers to create their own compatible content.

You can place your pre-order for the Playpulse ONE here.

