Playoffs in sight for some after week one of LEC Summer groups

The group stage for the LEC Summer Split has begun, and our eight remaining teams are battling it out for a shot at the title and a coveted spot in the season finals event. Now on a new patch, the meta has been shaken up and some teams have been able to adapt more quickly than others.

An Excel-lent start to groups

Everyone's favourite underdogs Excel have had a phenomenal start to the group stage, winning both of their best of three series and locking their place for Summer playoffs.

This patch really seems to favour the style of League of Legends that XL love to play - tank heavy, engage heavy, front to back compositions that are deadly in the mid-late game when grouped as a five-man unit. Certainly one of the simpler ways to navigate the game, it nonetheless requires excellent restraint and team coordination, and XL are one of the league's best at these skills right now.

One thing I want to highlight in particular is XL's vision control and ability to play from behind. XL seem to have a clear game plan - play for the first Rift Herald, use it to break open the map or at worst apply early pressure, and convert this into vision control to mount a comeback or capitalise on advantages in the mid game. It's a style that, whilst straightforward, requires sacrifices to be made. Veteran top laner Odoamne showcased the ability to snowball off of resources this weekend, but also to lose gracefully in isolation - precisely the style of play that has found 369 so much success in the LPL.

Patrik and Abbedagge are also reliable laners, and XL's bot lane duo is able to stay safe in isolation, meaning Peach has freedom to analyse the game state and give attention where he feels it is needed. Able to carry from any lane, but with none requiring that they be the primary carry, XL looks well rounded and consistent moving forward. This is a roster that does not break under pressure, and that will be vital for the bigger challenges they will face in the future.

Four facing elimination

For some of our teams the weekend wasn't so successful, with four of the eight now facing elimination from the Summer split. For some this also means elimination from the season finals. Next week Fnatic will play MAD Lions and KOI will go up against Team Heretics - whichever two teams lose will be eliminated, and in the case of all except MAD (who are locked in due to winning the Spring Split) it will be extremely difficult - if not impossible - to lock in a place at the season finals, blocking their chance at a World Championship spot.

Ahead of these crucial games, let's take a quick look at how these at-risk rosters performed this week, starting with MAD, who went 0-2 against XL. MAD seem to be sticking to the general idea of dragon stacking, but their ability to generate and use leads is in dire need of some work. Nisqy was the standout for them this week, generating advantages on Jayce (D1G1) and his signature Twisted Fate despite fighting an uphill battle.

Fnatic's current state worries me. I had hoped they'd rebound from their loss against SK well, but they were unable to take a single game off them in the revenge series. To put it bluntly, Fnatic seem to have a slow, if not outright poor, read on the meta. In the top lane, Oscarinin played Jax (D1G3) and K'Sante (D1G4), two champions who look weak in this meta as frontline options. Whilst Jax can be played as an effective split pusher (see Irrelevant D3G3) this isn't Fnatic's style, and K'Sante is lacking the impact he had last patch now other, more teamfight oriented engage options are prevalent.

I remain firm in the thinking that Azir isn't bad this patch, but it feels like comfort for Humanoid at a time when he should be experimenting, and it simply isn't working. Lastly, I'm concerned that Fnatic don't play Rell, given that they banned it in both of their games. If this is true the side could be at a major disadvantage.

Team Heretics had a decent showing in the first game of their series against Team BDS (D2G1), despite being simply outclassed in the following two games. Vetheo was the surefire standout on Kai'Sa, going godlike by the end of the game, and there's a lot for TH fans to be hopeful for. Jankos performed consistently well, and Flakked showcased some versatility with Ziggs and Seraphine picks that will make drafting against TH difficult for their future opponents.

Lastly, let's take a look at KOI, who had the mammoth task of being matched up against an in-form G2. I truly believe KOI have looked better and better every week this split, but they're nowhere close to the level that they need to be. In the mid game, their ability to snowball and to convert on objectives is sloppy at best, and some of their drafts are strange - in D2G4 KOI drafted Tristana third after a first pick Ashe, not only risking the chance that a pick that has found them success be taken away, but also shutting down any flex potential it may have.

That being said, Larssen and Szygenda continue to look great, able to generate advantages in the laning phase against the best Europe has to offer right now. I think KOI needs to focus more heavily on this top side and begin to capitalise on Rift Heralds and towers more. I'm unsure where this leaves the bot lane of Comp and Advienne, but sacrifices likely need to be made if the team is to survive.

Big three no more

The big three of the group stage pick/bans - Milio, Yuumi, and K'Sante - are no more. In fact, Yuumi and Milio weren't played a single time over the weekend, and when K'Sante was played it looked underwhelming to say the least.

Renekton has stayed firm in the meta as a lane bully and a pick able to isolate and shut down enemy carries in team fights, and premiere engage junglers such as Sejuani and Maokai have become even more prevalent than before. Additionally, Poppy has remained staunchly in the meta, and is joined by Rell and Ivern, champions who were both recently buffed and can both benefit from the support item buffs in the same way as the hammer-wielding Yordle.

The rise of Rell

The adjustments to Rell and support items have catapulted the champion into the meta this patch, and it's likely we will see a lot more of the Iron Maiden throughout the group stage and into playoffs. Paired with champions such as Kai'Sa, Rell is powerful enough to shape the support meta by itself, pushing engage supports such as Nautilus and Rakan who were floating around during the regular season into the spotlight.

Xayah and Rakan have risen in priority as a duo lane in pick/bans due to their self-peel and independent engage agency in teamfights, although typically banning one of the two is enough to dissuade the other from being drafted by opponents. Furthermore, disengage options such as Braum and Alistair have risen accordingly as counter matchups to the likes of Rell, Nautilus, and Rakan, able to counteract their big engages and leave the immobile champions in some difficult positions.

Flexing on them

In addition, it's worth noting that Rell and Nautilus are both picks which can be flexed into the jungle role - and I wouldn't be surprised to see Poppy occasionally flexed further from the top lane and jungle into a supporting role itself. Flex picks are everywhere in groups, and of course this favours the mad scientists of G2, who in their own words are able to allow Hans Sama to play what he wishes (such as his hugely successful Kalista this weekend) and construct a complimentary draft around him - a strategy they have found two consecutive 2-0 wins with this week, and that secured Caps a hexakill.

Some of the best flex picks right now are those which can be bounced between the mid lane and the ADC role, such as Tristana, Kai'Sa, and Lucian, who Caps pulled out as a pairing with Yike's Ivern to great success due to the enchanter's synergy with Lucian's passive. Jayce continues to exist in the meta, and in fact looks even stronger than before as a threatening top-mid flex pick. Mages such as Seraphine and Ziggs have emerged as mid-bot lane flexes, although their efficacy is in need of more scrutiny right now.

That being said, the Yordle pair of Ziggs and Tristana is a particularly threatening draft proposition right now, with both champions able to be moved around for preferential matchups. Of course the same can be said for Kai'Sa as a compliment to Tristana, but the diminutive duo are particularly excellent at destroying towers - something that the most successful teams are capitalising on to secure mid-late game advantages, and a strategy I think many teams who aren't already will begin to play towards.

