PlayMagic and Microids apologise for XIII remake's poor state

Last week Microids published the long-awaited remake of XIII, a truly unique action video game released for the very first time in 2003. It's a pity that the game has not been received with great enthusiasm by both gamers and critics, to the point that both the publisher and Playmagic wanted to apologise to the fans and promised to fix some issues soon.

However, it seems that the studio will have to work hard since XIII presents a lot of technical problems and the experience, at present, is not able to meet the quality standards, this is also due to the pandemic of Covid-19 which undoubtedly contributed negatively in its final stages.

PlayMagic promises that it will soon release the first of a series of patches arriving in the coming days with the aim of improving the overall quality of the game, starting with the controls, the framerate, the rendering, the sound and much more.

Players can also report issues to [email protected] to help the team resolve the many issues. Are you playing XIII? Have you also encountered problems?