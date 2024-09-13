Playing with TMNT and Transformers: Our childhood dreams were fulfilled about 20 years too late at Gamescom

HQ

Children these days. All they are interested in are their... well, to be honest, I don't know. My childhood is long gone, and I haven't contributed in any way to the population growth. On the other hand, this doesn't hinder me in enjoying the occasional game aimed at a younger audience, and that was exactly what I got the chance to do when visiting Outright Games during Gamescom. The British publisher will release half a dozen games in the coming months, and during an intense session I briefly got to try out four of them.

Starting right off with the most child-friendly of the bunch, Barbie: Project Friendship (October 25) is unfortunately not based on the insanely successful Margot Robbie movie. Instead, it features your standard-looking cartoony characters hanging out at the beachside Malibu Waves Community Center. The place is initially a bit run-down, so you are tasked with rebuilding and decorating it. To do so you must also explore the surrounding areas and play six different minigames such as rhythm-based tennis training. You could almost call it Mario Party meets Animal Crossing, except that would probably be a lie - instead it looks and plays more like you standard Nintendo Wii shovelware, based on the very small gameplay snippet I tried.

This is for the very young and inexperienced Barbie fans, and so it's a good thing that that you can play along as a parent, as all mini games can be played in local co-op for two players. Indeed, Outright Games bills themselves as a publisher of family-friendly games, so their games often involve co-op or multiplayer elements so that everyone can participate.

In this regard, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets (October 29) is a strange exception. Not also is the game strictly singleplayer, but the cosy horror themed school drama might also spook parents who are afraid their children start to dress like goths - with more than 180 customisation items to collect there will certainly be plenty of inspiration for wardrobe changes.

The game itself looks and plays like a straightforward 3D platformer. There is a large world to explore filled with smaller platform challenges, but some areas will also offer more traditional, linear levels. If your child is still too young to play Super Mario or Sonic, this might be a good place to learn the ropes, especially if they enjoy the show it's based on.

Transformers: Galactic Trials (October 11) is a game that might appeal to both younger and older fans of the toys. The Milan-based developer 3DClouds has specialised in racing games, and that shows. The game controls well essentially mixing traditional kart racing with a Tron-like pace and visual presentation. I especially liked the quick dash that lets you knock out other players and even avoid challenges if you are quick to get your bearing.

As these are Transformers, you will of course need to shift between car and killer robot. At specific parts of the track, you automatically become a robot and must run through the track, all the while attacking your opponents. To be honest, it was so fast and chaotic that I couldn't form an opinion, but the producers told me though that you need to prioritise whether to engage other players or just run trough. These sections might cost you the race, but it's certainly fairer than getting hit with a blue shell in the back.

While I actually won the race (you will understand my need to brag in a little while), I can't say that the concept won me over completely, but there is certainly an interesting and mechanically sound game here. According to the producers there is also lots and lots of unlockables across the different modes, and for a game mostly aimed at children, it looks like an impressive package.

Finally, we arrive at the most interesting of the bunch. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (October 18) is, unlike the Barbie game, actually based on a Blockbuster from last year, that being the critically acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Just like the film, the game features a lovely art style that I actually think looks even better than what we saw on the big screen. It's almost like a 2D comic book bought to life in a 3D space, and the hand drawn assets have plenty of personality as well as a certain crudeness, which we rarely see today, but fits the brand perfectly.

The game is an action platformer/beat 'em up, and each of the four turtles have their own unique playstyle. I choose to play as Michelangelo and was let loose on the surprisingly crime-ridden rooftops of New York about midway trough the game. It didn't take many minutes before I received a thorough beating and was forced to restart, but luckily the game allows for two-player co-op, so that players like me can get a helping hand. If you are a solo player, you can also grind for upgrades by completing the game's many side missions that you get from talking to well-known characters such as April O'Neal.

The producers told me that the game will take about 18-25 hours to complete, depending on skill level and how much of the side content you engage with, and from what I saw, it's evident that TMNT: Mutant Unleashed is far from a phoned in game aimed at easily duped parents and impressionable children.