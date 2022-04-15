Cookies

Elden Ring

Playing through Elden Ring in just 13 minutes? Yes please!

Can you be faster?

HQ

From Software's massive action-RPG Elden Ring was released February 25th, and you can read our review about it right here. Since the game is BIG and challenging, you would not expect people to play through it that fast, let alone in just 13 minutes, right?

Well, YouTuber Mitchriz has managed to do just that: play through Elden Ring in under 13 minutes. This was made possible with a now famous bug called "The Zip", which allows you to skip major sections of the game.

This is a new world record for completing Elden Ring. But of course, if the famous bug is being patched sometime in the future, things will be different. But should they fix the bug? Leave your comments below. And while you are here, you can watch Gamereactor's video review of Elden Ring.

HQ
Elden Ring

