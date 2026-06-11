Playground treats us to over half an hour of Fable gameplay

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Recently we could report that Playground Games' upcoming fairy-tale world simulator Fable had been delayed until next year, but that hasn't stopped the British team from releasing a meaty gameplay demo of the game. Over half an hour of the adventure, with commentary track by Associate Game Directors William Kennedy and Craig Littler is on the menu. In it we get to come along for a guided tour through Oakshire, one of six regions of Albion, and see the game's many synergistic systems in action.

We get demonstrations for how the system for reputation amongst the many NPC's work, what kind of hoops you'll have to jump through to court potential love interests, how to buy businesses and what the player can do to manage said businesses. We even encounter an unusually charming talking pig, who would rather not end up as dinner.

Fable is due for release on Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC on February 23 and you can watch the video down below. Go ahead and sound off, do you reckon the game will live up to expectations?