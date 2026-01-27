Playground Games: "You can go into any building, any house that you encounter" in Fable

HQ

Open-world games usually consist largely of sets with building facades and other elements that you cannot enter. When Fable is released this fall, the ambition level will be significantly higher than that, and all the houses you see will be accessible - and available for purchase.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Playground Games boss Ralph Fulton explains that this was a requirement they inherited from the original games and that it helps give Fable its identity:

"You can go into any building, any house that you encounter. You can buy that house, you can live in it. That was one of those kinds of requirements that we took from the original games, something that people will really want to do. That kind of forms the approach we've taken to world building, to environment building, and this process."

The fact that all buildings need to have both an interior and exterior obviously puts enormous demands on the developer, and it will be exciting to see how Playground Games has solved this, especially since there are also over 1,000 hand-crafted NPCs that you can interact with - and even marry if you want.

Fable will be released in the fall for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X (and will be included with Game Pass). According to rumors from last week, a Switch 2 version is also potentially in the cards.