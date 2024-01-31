Playground Games rings in the Year of the Dragon in Forza Horizon 5

HQ

Playground Games is looking to celebrate the Lunar New Year and to ring in the Year of the Dragon in a very exciting manner in Forza Horizon 5. In a new update that is now available, the racing game is being bolstered with a bunch of new cars, rewards to earn, accolades to complete, and a whole bunch of limited time modes that feature aestical flairs that represent the annual event.

To mark the Lunar New Year, the Drift Arena in the game is getting a Year of the Dragon makeover. This means as you burn rubber around the track, you'll find a whole bunch of red and yellow colours and even vibrant dragons stretching around the track. At night, there will even be a dragon drone show lighting up the sky. Likewise, with these new elements being introduced, fans can head to the EventLab to add some dragons and other Lunar New Year decorations to their own creations.

As for the rewards on offer during the event, 13 cars will be either returning or debuting. The full list can be seen below.

Returning Cars:





1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer



2010 Aston Martin One-77



2021 Lamborghini Sian Roadster



2021 Rimac Nevera



2010 Ferrari 599XX



1971 Porsche #23 917/20



1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso1990



1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4



2018 Italdesign Zerouno



1965 Peel Trident



New Cars:





2019 Hyundai Veloster N



2020 Xpeng P7



2021 Lynk & Co 03



The latest Car Pack even has a Chinese theme to it, as it's known as the Lucky Stars Car Pack, and brings four vehicles that are popular in China to the game. As for what these cars are, they are the 2022 Lynk & Co 05+, the 2023 MG Cyberster, 2022 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Macaron, and the 2012 Volkswagen Santana.

In terms of what rewards fans can get their mitts on for playing Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist during the Lunar New Year event, from now until late February five cars will be available to unlock, including the 2022 Hyundai Kona N, the 2022 Hyundai iONIQ 6, the 2022 Lynk & Co 02 Hatchback, the 2020 Hyundai i30 N, and the 2022 MG MG7.

Playground also teases what's next for Horizon 5, stating, "We travel back to Across the Atlantic in European Automotive."