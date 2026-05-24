Playground Games reveals big post-launch plans for Forza Horizon 6

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Forza Horizon 6 has gotten off to a ridiculously strong start, with over six million players just two days after its wide release, as well as a historically strong Steam debut for an Xbox Game Studios title. But Playground Games doesn't seem to be sitting back and relaxing on the digital Japanese countryside just yet.

In a new post, the studio thanks players for the reception and shares a bit about what's coming next. First and foremost, they're continuing to work on technical improvements, particularly on the PC side where some players have reported crashes and loading issues. A hotfix for so-called "Invalid Loading" errors has already been released, but more fixes are on the way in upcoming updates.

On the content front, the first Festival Playlist series, "Welcome to Japan," has already kicked off with new events and rewards. Moving forward, monthly updates are promised, featuring new cars, features, and other content. Premium players can also look forward to the "Italian Passion" Car Pack in July, as well as the two upcoming expansions included in the Premium Edition and Premium Upgrade.

In other words, Forza Horizon 6 seems to have gotten off to a flying start, but the car is hardly parked for the season. Rather, it sounds like Playground Games intends to keep filling Japan with new keys, new roads, and even more reasons to drive way too fast through postcard-perfect environments.

Are you one of the over six million players who have sunk their teeth into Forza Horizon 6?