Playground Games opens third studio to bolster Fable development

Playground Games has opened a third development studio in Leamington, England, to bolster development of its upcoming 2025 title, Fable.

The studio has made the announcement quietly, updating the description on its LinkedIn page, adding the following:

"Today, Playground has three world-class studios in Leamington Spa. In our original HQ, we continue to support and grow the huge, vibrant Horizon community. In our new studios on the other side of town, we are excited to be developing Fable, a new beginning for the legendary franchise."

It is not known at this time whether the opening of this third studio involves redeploying the developer staff from the previous two studios, or whether it has meant hiring new employees.

In any case, the current Playground Games organisation would look like this: The main offices would remain focused on the development of the Forza Horizon series, while the second and new third studios would work on Fable.

There is no confirmed release date for Fable, and there are no details on the next Forza Horizon game.