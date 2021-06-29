Playground Games is slamming the breaks on new content for Forza Horizon 4

The team at Playground Games is planning to hold off releasing new cars and features for Forza Horizon 4 as increased attention is being given to its upcoming sequel. Following the game's Series 37 update, content instead will start to resurface from Series 7 to 32 rather than there being brand-new additions. The game's Senior producer Tom Butcher has noted though that this will be the case "over the next few months," so it's unclear whether new content will remain on hold in the future.

In the latest Forza Monthly Show, Butcher explained: "With Forza Horizon 5's release being our priority over the next few months, we've made some changes to Forza Horizon 4's monthly series update. So starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will start to see the return of content from Series 7 to 32. Think of it a bit like a mixtape, featuring the return of some of your favorite content combined with recently added new features".

The lack of new content to look forward to might sound disappointing, but Butcher mentioned that things should be equally as exciting to revisit. He said: "You should have a lot of fun revisiting these moments and seeing how you handle them the second time around. And obviously, with all of our recent Series updates, you'll have photo challenges, rewards, Forzathon Shop, and backstage voting all going on as well as usual."

Are you excited to jump into the driving seat of Forza Horizon 5 when it launches this November?

Thanks, VGC.