Playground Games is losing one of its co-founders

HQ

It has been revealed that after 12 years of working at the studio, Gavin Raeburn will be officially leaving Playground Games. Reported on by Windows Central, it has been revealed that Raeburn's position of studio head will be filled by Playground's current general manager and co-founder, Trevor Williams.

Known as an industry veteran, following not only working at Playground for 12 years but also for working at Codemasters for 24 years, Raeburn's career started during the time of the Commodore 64.

As part of the announcement, Playground shared a statement with Windows Central; "After 12 years working on five award-winning Forza Horizon games, Gavin Raeburn is leaving Playground Games as Studio Director," said Alan Hartman, Microsoft's CVP of Forza and Fable.

"A founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise and wish him all the best. Co-founder Trevor Williams will transition from General Manager to Studio Head effective immediately, as the Playground Games team focuses on updates to Forza Horizon 5 and the development of Fable."

There has been no mention or word yet as to where Raeburn might be heading next.