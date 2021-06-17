Playground Games: "Expeditions [in Forza Horizon 5] are new campaign-like event types"

During the glorious reveal of Forza Horizon 5 at this year's E3, a new Expedition Mode was lightly touched upon that appeared to encourage exploration and contained mini-games. This mode certainly piqued our interest and when we got the chance to speak to the game's creative director Mike Brown, we, of course, had to ask for some further details.

Mike told us: "Expeditions are new campaign-like event types, so they sit alongside the Horizon Showcases as these big tentpole moments that happen as you play through the campaign." He continued: "Each one of them will see you going off to explore a new area of the world. You get led by Rami (or Ramero), who is one of our in-game characters. He is Mexican, you actually saw the voice actor during the E3 demo and he LOVES Mexico and he can't wait to tell you how great it is. He acts a bit like a tour guide and he shows you around and shows you all the great parts of Mexico that you can see and do."

We also asked Mike whether there would be any other new game modes, and he said: "Yes, there are quite a few. At E3 we showed Pinata Pop, which is part of the Horizon Arcade. The Arcade has 12 game modes in total. Some of them are more traditional like being speed trap-based or doing jumps and stuff. One of my favourite ones is called Mini Missions, which is a bit like Simon Says, so a group of you will get given a challenge like jumping over a car and you'll have to line yourselves up so one of you can be the car that gets jumped over and the other ones jump over."

To find out more details about Forza Horizon 5's Mexican setting, next-gen optimisations, and much more, be sure to check out our full interview with Playground's Mike Brown here.