Playground: Forza Horizon 5 will be one of the better-looking games on Xbox One

Yesterday we published a preview of the very promising Forza Horizon 5, a game that our Spanish editor David Caballero got to play for two hours. He got to try the Xbox Series X version and wrote that it is "the most spectacular new-gen game to date".

While we really like the sound of that, we cannot help but wonder; what about the Xbox One version then? Fortunately, it doesn't seem like we're going to get anything half-assed. In a Press-Start interview, Playground Games' creative director Mike Brown explains that we really have nothing to worry about:

"If you're a PC developer, then you are used to just streamlining your technology to work on as lower-spec a machine as you can. Because on PC, the lower-spec machine you can run on that the more gamers that you can bring to the game. And honestly, scaling down to the Xbox One is a similar process. I think that it will be one of the better-looking games on Xbox One.

I think people are really gonna love it. It's an Xbox One game, it's not gonna look as good as the Series X. It is going to have loading screens, that's the reality of that. But I think it wasn't any extra complication for us versus making it on a low spec PC. And I think the version that's coming out people are gonna be really happy with."

As the Forza Horizon series always have been a stunner for Xbox One, we have no reason not to trust Playground Games, but we'll get back once we actually get to play the Xbox One version ourselves at the release on November 9.