PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds gets bots on console

New players can sometimes have it tough when they're starting out. What's the best drop? Where is the best loot? How does one heal? What does pressing this trigger do? Because of this, PUBG Corp. recently decided to add bots to the game and the bots will have a higher chance of loading into your game if you have a low MMR (matchmaking rating).

"We hope that introducing bots will help players get more shooting practice and kills, a higher average survival time, and maybe even that first exciting chicken dinner. Basically, the full battle royale experience. As for our more experienced players, you are less likely to engage bots the higher your MMR is. In addition to that, there will also be the next evolution of competitive PUBG in our new Ranked system due out next month, which will not have any bots.

One last note, this is just the first iteration of bots. In the coming months, we'll be implementing machine-learning techniques to continue monitoring how humans play, so we can apply improvements to make our bots behave more and more realistically. Of course, no amount of machine learning beats direct community feedback, so please let us know your experiences with the bots and how else we can improve".

Read the whole statement here. What do you think of the addition of bots?