PlayerUnknown Productions is laying off staff and "halting development" of Prologue: Go Wayback!

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It has been confirmed that developer PlayerUnknown Productions, set up by PUBG: Battlegrounds maker Brendan Greene, is set to go through downsizing, with an unclear amount of staff to be laid off in the immediate future.

This was confirmed in a statement on Steam, which notes that the developer "had to make a hard decision to restructure our studio to a smaller team," and because of this being the case, the follow-up decision is to halt development on Prologue: Go Wayback!

The game will not complete its Early Access journey and as this is the situation, the developer intends to make the project free for fans to access, while also exploring refunds for those who purchased a copy.

It is mentioned there's hope the studio will return to the game sometime in the future, picking back up on the project Greene described to us as like "crack". But for the immediate days ahead, the "main priority at the moment is to support our employees during this difficult transition."

Are you surprised by this news?