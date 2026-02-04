Players spent more than 750,000 years on the Epic Games Store in 2025

HQ

Epic Games has posted its 2025 year in review, where we've got some new financial information mixed in with impressive numbers showing that even if there's still a clear king of PC platforms, that Epic maybe isn't as far behind as you might think.

The Epic Games Store reached an all-time high monthly user count of 78 million on PC last year, with players spending 6.65 billion total gameplay hours. This was actually a slight decline from last year's figure, third-party playtime was up 4%. More people spent more money on the Epic Games Store too, with PC players spending $1.16 billion, up 6% YoY.

662 million free titles were claimed by users over the course of last year, which produced mass concurrent player count increases in the week that games went free on the Epic Games Store, even over on Steam.

More than 6,000 games are now available on the Epic Games Store catalogue, and it seems this ecosystem is only going to continue to grow. As the Epic Games Store continues to improve, more users are taking note of it. It also becomes harder and harder to resist the pull of consistent free games, even if most of them we just leave to sit in our backlog forever.