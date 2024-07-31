Players plan to sue FromSoftware over Elden Ring's difficulty

HQ

It seems that not everyone is enjoying the Elden Ring challenge, and one player is now trying to take the developers to court. The player claims that the difficulty level is simply unacceptable, and also adds that half the game (presumably a hint of the expansion) is locked behind one of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring.

As noticed by user @airbagged on X, the player writes: My 'Elden Ring' lawsuit (that) claims we have only played HALF of FROM SOFTWARE's games and a whole new game is hidden inside, and that it's too hard to access for even its most dedicated fans.

On November 25, an attempt will be made to take FromSoftware to court, but it remains to be seen, of course, whether the legal system will accept the case or immediately throw it out. Then again, there's always the chance that it's all just a joke, we'll just have to wait and see.

What do you think of the game's difficulty level, and the fact that Shadow of the Erdtree is locked behind one of the game's toughest bosses?