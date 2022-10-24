Players mourn the dog in Resident Evil 4 remake

HQ

All of us who played Capcom's masterpiece Resident Evil 4 remember the dog in the bear trap that we rescue and who later repays us by helping us in a boss fight against El Gigante. This same dog was rumoured to be the same dog we loved in their previous game Haunting Ground, the white German Shepherd Howie who was a faithful companion to Fiona, so this dog has somehow left quite a paw print in both games.

But in the latest clip from the Resident Evil 4 remake, things aren't looking too good for our four-legged friend, as he's already dead when Leon finds him in the bear trap, which means we'll likely have to face the boss all by ourselves. Several players have declared a minute of silence for the dog, while others think the change is fitting for a darker Resident Evil 4.

Thanks, IGN.