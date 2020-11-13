English
Pokémon Sword/Shield

Players in select parts of Europe can now claim Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The mythical Pokémon is redeemable through codes provided by retail stores.

DLC expansions The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra may have now been released, but Gamefreak still has one last surprise in store for Pokemon Sword and Shield players. In an event running from November 13 to December 13, players will be able to get their hands on the mythical Pokémon Zarude by redeeming codes provided by select retailers.

The event hasn't rolled out in all countries yet (we expect this will happen in the near future), but we do have details below on the first wave announced:


  • Germany - Gamestop - In-Store now, Online from December 1st

  • Austria, Switzerland - Gamestop - In-Store now

  • Belgium, Netherlands - GameMania - Sign up on their website, codes sent out every Friday

  • France - Micromania - Sign up on their website to get a code

Will you be looking to claim this rare Pokémon?

Pokémon Sword/Shield

